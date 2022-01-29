PROPAGANDA WONT DERAIL US, WE ARE RESOLVED TO DELIVER OUR PROMISES TO THE PEOPLE – ROMEO KANGOMBE

Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has advised government officials and UPND members of Parliament not to pay attention to propaganda aimed at derailing them from pursuing developmental agendas.

The Sesheke lawmaker said unscrupulous individuals are making propaganda and false accusations against members of the ruling party in order to make them (ruling party members) lose concentration on important national matters. Hon Kangombe has said no amount propaganda will derail his focus on delivering development to the people.

“They want us to lose focus and concentrate on responding to their falsehoods everyday. Their objective is to overshadow the good things President Hichilema is doing with cheap propaganda. Each time the President is making serious pronouncements there is propaganda released to shift the attention. Soon we shall catch up with whoever is behind this, we have suspects but we shall allow the police to do their investigations” said Kangombe.

“Even for me they have been making propaganda that I deal in illegal trade of Mukula tree which is total lie. I have never before and I am not in any mukula trade. We have individuals who think they can control governments using propaganda and malicious stories but their days are numbered. We have an individual in the Patriotic Front (PF) who has numerous Facebook accounts which are used for fake propaganda. In other instances he has registered social media accounts using his nephews and nieces others are pretending to be news outlet but his days are numbered as well.” Warned Kangombe.

The Member of Parliament who is also UPND Deputy chairman For Mobilization and strategy has charged that the members of the Patriotic Front have not changed their old ways of using deceit and lies to shift public opinion. He said these members will be met head on, exposed and thrown in prison.