PROPERTIES FORFEITED TO THE STATE IN HENRY KAPOKO AND OTHERS CASE HANDED OVER TO HOSTELS BOARD

By Prudence Siabana

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- has handed over immovable and movable properties forfeited to the state in the Henry Kapoko and others case to the Hostels Board of Management- HBOM- under the Ministry of Tourism all valued at an estimate of over K2.2 million.

The assets include an incomplete structure of lodge comprising six structures and assorted furniture namely 33 beds, 23 mattresses, 33 chairs, 10 headboards and six chests of drawers.

Speaking when he received the items in Lusaka yesterday, Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga said his ministry values the gesture by ACC considering that government wants to make HBOM as viable is possible so that it can contribute to the national treasury.

He said the ministry will now sit to see the value of what is needed to complete the lodge and get the benefits from its utilization.

Mr. Muhanga said the facility will help alleviate accommodation and conferencing challenges and add to the HBOM’s portfolio for the business to grow from strength to strength.

And ACC Acting Secretary to the commission Josphat Maiba said the handover of the items by the commission to a government institution is proof that whatever is done by ACC is done for benefit of the general masses.

PHOENIX NEWS