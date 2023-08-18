PROPERTY WORTH THOUSANDS OF KWACHA DESTROYED IN AN INFERNO IN KABWE’S CBD

By Patricia Male

Goods worth thousands of kwacha have been destroyed in a fire that swept through nine shops within the Kabwe Central Business District in the early hours of today.

Kabwe Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Nancy Chenga says the fire is believed to have started after midnight when the fire brigade received a running call from a traffic officer that there was fire in town affecting shops.

Ms. Chenga has explained that upon arrival, the fire brigade found that a takeaway shop was on fire and engaged in firefighting and upon making entry into the takeaway shop, they discovered that fire had spread to other attached shops.

She says it was at this point that the training school fire engine was called for reinforcement and in the process of firefighting, a combined team of Chibombo and Kapiri Mposhi fire brigade reinforced and joined in firefighting.

Ms. Chenga says the cause of fire is not yet established as investigations are still on going.

And Central Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Charity Munganga has also confirmed the fire which started from Laka lLka restaurant and spread to the rest of the shops which include Imdaas Enterprise, Brimir Innovation Ltd, Tita Cash Mart, Townmed Pharmacy, Laka Laka restaurant, Termite butchery, Happy big bazar supermarket and a Chinese shop.

Ms. Munganga says the cause of the fire is not yet known but that preliminary investigations indicate that there was power disruption in the central business district from yesterday afternoon until midnight.

PHOENIX NEWS