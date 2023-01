PROPHECY FOR HON MILES SAMPA. PROPHET ISAAC OF MONZE

Hon miles sampa, the Lord says there is a crown ahead of you in your political career BUT it is not with the PF thus says the Lord.

Greatness surrounds you Honourable but listen to this prophetic direction…. “ NOT WITH THE PF!”

I took time to pray for you that you must not miss what the Lord has prepared for you.

When a prophet speaks the wise listen.