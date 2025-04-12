Prophet Bushiri fires back at Ndlozi over wealth question, accuses him of jealousy

Bushiri fires back at Ndlozi over wealth question, accuses him of jealousy



Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has hit back at Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi following comments made during a public lecture in Malawi, where Ndlozi reportedly questioned how Bushiri amassed his wealth.





Bushiri expressed disbelief over the inquiry, accusing Ndlozi of being motivated by jealousy and xenophobia. In a strongly worded statement, Bushiri dismissed the question as “nonsensical” and argued that Malawians are not naive enough to entertain such allegations.





He also took aim at Ndlozi’s political history, suggesting the South African politician had betrayed his former ally, Julius Malema. Bushiri advised Ndlozi to focus on his own political ambitions rather than involving himself in matters related to Bushiri’s finances.





Defending his wealth, Bushiri pointed to his contributions to the Malawian economy, specifically his creation of over 5,000 jobs through his agricultural ventures and the Goshen City project.