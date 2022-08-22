BUSHIRI ON BUUMBA MALAMBO

In Zambia, I see a lede (lady) by the name of Malambo Buumba, is she a councilor or mayor? Yes, Mayor Buumba Malambo. I see her in Kafue.

In the ream of the spirit, I see her in State House on the throne. That lede (lady) will one day lead Zambia, she is destined to rule Zambia 19 years from now. All she needs to do is to continue helping the poor and underprivilaged people in society including abused women and girls. The favour of leadership is upon her.

Instead of having First Ladies, Zambia will have a First Man because of Buumba (Hon Buumba Malambo-child activist’s Husband). Let her form her own party 10 years from now and constest the presidency in 2036. She should not stand on her current party’s ticket because enemies will label her tribal.

Let her form her own political party and contest in 2036. She will lose and come second last but in 2041 thats 19 yrs from now, she will win and lead Zambia for 10 years. I don’t know her but this will happen, mark my words, Major 1 has spoken”