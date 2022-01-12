PROPHET IAN GENESIS DEFENDS HIMSELF ON KNEELING CHURCH MEMBERS

“Its Bibilical, even the disciples of John the baptist used to kneel before him”

Lusaka based papa Prophet Ian Genesis has charged that those condemning his church members for kneeling and spread their chitenge material for him to step on are not Christians. Speaking in Lusaka a short while ago after his picture went viral on social media, Prophet Genesis vowed to continue commanding his members to kneel down before him because it is Biblical. “John the Baptist’s disciples were kneeling before him. Just like John, Shepherd Bushiri and Ubert Angel, am the Prophet of God and people should kneel before me”, he said.

PICTURE: Church members receiving Prophet Ian Genesis in Lusaka last year.