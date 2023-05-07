PROPHET ISAAC PRAISE EMPHASIZES ON MORE PRAYERS FOR MUSICIAN YO-MAPS
Renowned Zambian Clergyman Prophet ISAAC Praise has again called on all Zambians to put Nation’s famous musician Yo Maps Yo in intense prayers. Speaking in Monze this morning, the Man of God said the cloth which the devil wants to throw on Yo Maps will be devastating adding that only prayers can prevent the plans of the enemy from succeeding. “Pray for Yo Maps today Sunday, otherwise things are not good in the realm of the spirit”, said Prophet Isaac Praise.