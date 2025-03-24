Prophet ISAAC Praise of Monze has expressed shock at the ruling UPND policy of sideling UPND  musicians

Zambia’s renowned Clergyman Prophet ISAAC Praise of Monze has expressed shock at the ruling UPND policy of sideling musicians who worked with the party when in opposition in preference to those who were against them.





Speaking to journalists in Monze, the Man of God said what UPND is doing is something that is mind blowing.





“I honestly don’t understand why the UPND government has suddenly forsaken men and women who were with them in the opposition in preference to those who were with PF.

I can’t understand why UPND aligned artists are being sidelined in party events in preference to those who wanted PF to win. Please get me right; am not against the use of PF aligned musicians.

What is disturbing is where you forsake your own in preference to those who supported the other party. I think it’s not fair. It’s better to use both those who supported you and those who opposed you.

Those young men and women who sacrificed their lives when you were in opposition also want to eat just like those who supported PF”, said Prophet Isaac Praise.