PROPHET ISAAC URGES OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES NOT TO PRE-OCCUPY THEMSELES WITH ILLUSIONS OF REPLACING PRESIDENT HH IN 2026.

“President HH will be president upto 2031 then another UPND Member will take over”.

Renowned Clergyman Prophet ISAAC Praise of Monze has urged all opposition political parties in the country to stop preoccupying themselves with illusions of defeating President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND in 2026 because it will not be possible to do so as the current Head of State is destined to rule the country upto 2031. Speaking in Monze yesterday, the Man of God said those politicians thinking of replacing President HH should think of that from 2041 and beyond.

The Prophet conceaded that things are economically bad in Zambia but added that by December this year, the economy will start improving and those who speak ill of President Hakainde Hichilema will be the first ones to start praising him.

“President HH will rule this country for 10 years not 5. In 2026, the President will get between 50.1% to 52%. There wont be any re-run, mark my words”, said Prophet ISAAC Praise.

May God continue guiding and protecting President HH.