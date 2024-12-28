Prophet Seer 1 Fumes over manoeuvres to feature Dora Siliya in Petauke



Stop this nonsense!



UPND has a lot of people with good experience sharing the same ideology with President HH that can stand and win in Petauke.





UPND does not need this woman, she lost terribly to JJ while she was a sitting minister under the PF what’s so special about her now.





Real UPND members should also be given an opportunity to serve, this woman was with MMD when MMD was flushed out because of corruption, she was with the PF when PF was flushed out for corruption infact she has a lot of corruption cases which includes the Zambia Malawi maize saga which saw her counterpart in Malawi arrested and prosecuted.





People like this should not be allowed near the president not even a bit. She betrayed Rupiah, betrayed Lungu do you think that she will not betray president HH?





Please let’s give a chance to the real members of the Upnd they suffered for the party for years while Dora and other opportunists were looting Zambia.





If the ticket is given to this lady, she will lose to an independent candidate in 2026 and this is not what Upnd needs.