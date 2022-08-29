Prophet Seer 1 Schools Dickson Jere on reaping where one did not sow etiquette

He wrote

When you are reaping from where you did not sow, reaping quietly, eat quietly and go quietly.

The people that genuinely fought for this government cannot manage to catch a ride with ordinary District Commissioners while you are already catching a flight with the president in the presidential jet.

While we are busy fighting and recommending that the people that lost money, lives, time, friends and family to put upnd in power to be remembered, don’t open wounds with this type of posting.

If you have managed to find yourself at state house, don’t use the opportunity to oppress the heroes of upnd with this useless posts.

This is a total mockery to those that sacrifed for the party and this cannot be entertained.

Please let the sleeping dogs lie.

Seer1