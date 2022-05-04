Nigeria’s outspoken man of God Prophet Andrew Ejimadu well known as Seer1’s has accused the PF Party of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of plotting to cause anarchy against Hakainde Hichilema in Zambia.

Prophet Seer1 said this through a statement posted on his official facebook page seen by this publication.

“In case the security wings have not briefed the president.

“There are meetings going on within PF and other opposition circles, planning to start an aggressive tribal campaign against President HH and the government.

“The church will be involved, PF, DP, SP and other opposition parties will be involved, they will rise against the minority using a united tribal force and will win a lot of people even from the UPND,” reads in part the statement.

He added: “But listen to me, IT WILL NOT GO ANYWHERE because the youths will resist it, social media will resist it, we will always be here to warn the youths against tribal hatred and that campaign will fail.

“Write down these words and remind yourself that Seer1 said it before.”

The PF party is yet to comment on the matter.