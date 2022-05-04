Nigeria’s outspoken man of God Prophet Andrew Ejimadu well known as Seer1’s has accused the PF Party of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of plotting to cause anarchy against Hakainde Hichilema in Zambia.
Prophet Seer1 said this through a statement posted on his official facebook page seen by this publication.
“In case the security wings have not briefed the president.
“There are meetings going on within PF and other opposition circles, planning to start an aggressive tribal campaign against President HH and the government.
“The church will be involved, PF, DP, SP and other opposition parties will be involved, they will rise against the minority using a united tribal force and will win a lot of people even from the UPND,” reads in part the statement.
He added: “But listen to me, IT WILL NOT GO ANYWHERE because the youths will resist it, social media will resist it, we will always be here to warn the youths against tribal hatred and that campaign will fail.
“Write down these words and remind yourself that Seer1 said it before.”
The PF party is yet to comment on the matter.
Any plans to fight the UPND and the President HH will not work and anyone with such plans will be dealt with accordingly. The Law’s are put in place to deal with people who hate peace and willfully break the Laws. 8 months in opposition you have turned to be so evil what will be your end after 2 year’s in opposition? PF was a part that never represented God as they allowed lawlessness to take over their minds and became untouchable but now the Law is hot on them. Police cells are open for them for what they committed. PF must be appreciating HH for maintaining peace in the country others must have run out of this country. Do not abuse the free press and freedom of speech you the PF are now enjoying. Long live HH. You are a leader with heart to forgive indeed. God bless you..