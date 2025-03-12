Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary to be extradited to South Africa



Breaking News: Bushiri extradition ruling delivered



In a highly anticipated decision, the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has ruled that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary must be extradited to South Africa to face multiple charges.

Bushiri is set to face three rape charges, as well as charges of forgery, fraud, and jumping bail. His wife Mary will also face charges of fraud, forgery, and bail-jumping.





The court has ordered the couple to remain in custody until they are handed over to South African authorities. However, not all charges against the couple will be pursued, as some – including theft, money laundering, and racketeering – were dropped due to insufficient evidence.





Following the ruling, Bushiri’s lawyer, Wapona Kita, has requested that the court pause the extradition order and grant the couple bail.

Conversely, state lawyer Dziko Malunda has argued that if bail is granted, it should come with stringent conditions, such as substantial financial guarantees, property bonds, and signed commitments from sureties.