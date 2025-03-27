Prophet Shepherd Bushiri  appeal Malawi court ruling on extradition to South Africa

Bushiris appeal Malawi court ruling on extradition to South Africa





Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have filed an appeal against a Malawi court ruling that approved their extradition to South Africa. The couple, who fled South Africa in 2020 while on bail facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and rape, argue that they do not trust the South African justice system and fear an unfair trial if returned





The appeal follows a decision earlier this month by Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court, which ruled in favor of South Africa’s request for extradition. The Bushiris’ legal team has cited concerns over the fairness of their trial and their safety upon return, which they argue justifies contesting the ruling.





In response, South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, dismissed the appeal as a delaying tactic and confirmed the government’s intention to oppose it. The ongoing appeal process could delay the couple’s return to South Africa to face trial.