Tangled Web of Temptation: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Caught in Steamy Affair With Botswana Side Chick

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is in the eye of a storm after an audio leaked in which he invited his Botswana side chick to Malawi.

It is yet to be confirmed if the person speaking in the audio is really the Prophet who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering Jesus Nations Church. However, the resemblance in the voice is strikingly uncanny.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri And His Botswana Side Chick



In the audio, Prophet Bushiri was chatting on a call with the side chick named Kesego, hailing from Botswana. He told her he planned to go with her to the lake and spend quality time there, which impressed the girl.

The side chick then told Prophet Bushiri that she would be visiting Malawi next week. She went on to ask the Man of God when she could visit, to which Bushiri said whenever she was free so that it won’t seem like he was pushing her.

Bushiri then confessed that he likes the side chick and will not force a relationship.

The lady then leaked screenshots which showed Prophet Bushiri complaining to the side chick that she did not come. The lady was slightly delayed by some logistical issues, and she showed the Prophet her flight ticket.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri then gave the side chick his driver’s number so he could pick her up upon touching down in Malawi and take her to Crossroads Hotel.