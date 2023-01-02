PROPHET SHEPHERD BUSHIRI ‘SPIRITUAL SON DAVID PUT TO REST

Zambian Pastor Wiseman David Mubita Litia And Also Former Enlightened Christian Gathering ECG Church Member Who Died Last Week Was On 1st January, 2023 Put To Rest.



Litia, Originally From Mongu District Of Western Province Was Last Week Involved In A Road Traffic Accident In Kabwe As He Was Coming Back From The Democratic Republic Of Congo DRC Where He Went For Ministry.



He Was Put To Rest At Chisonga Cemetery 🪦 In Mongu Where His Body Was Transported On The Weekend.

David Before Relocating To Zambia, Was Serving Under Prophet Bushiri’s Church In South Africa.



He Is Famously Known For Throwing Chants Such As The Divine Encyclopedia – Panoramic Seer, Prognostic Perambulator, Spiritual Sharpshooter, Mystics of Regime Anacalypsis,The Fearless General, The Intercontinental Ballistic Missile AKA Bazooka During Church Services Whenever Bushiri Was Prophesying.