PROPHET STABBED TO DEATH IN CHOMA, ATTACKER DETAINED

By Memory Mudenda

A 48 year old Prophet from Choma’s Full Gospel Church has died while another yet to be identified man is said to be battling for his life at Choma General Hospital after they were stabbed by a suspected thief in Chandamali Compound.

Brother in-law to the deceased, Higical Mulolo, explains to Byta FM Zambia News that Lipison Syankwede died at the hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach by a thief who allegedly robbed his neighbor’s house.

Mulolo explains that a neighbor to the deceased identified as Bina Nancy went to the Prophet’s house Tuesday evening to ask for help in catching a thief who was at her house.

He says before the Prophet stood from where he sat, the suspected thief passed running as he was being chased by the sister to Bina Nancy and two other men.

Mulolo narrates that the deceased joined in the chase and when he caught the thief, he was stubbed in the stomach, while the other yet to be identified man was stubbed on the head, the back and the neck.

He says the two victims were taken to the hospital where the Prophet was shortly pronounced dead, adding that the thief was caught by other people and taken to the Police.

The neighbor who went to ask for help from the Prophet, as well as her sister, are allegedly nowhere to be seen.

The deceased has left behind two wives and eleven children.

The Police in Choma are yet to issue a statement as efforts to get in touch with them proved abortive by press time.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9