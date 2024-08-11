Woe unto Zambian Clergy and Bishops says Ubert Angel



Spirit Embassy Pastor and Zimbabwean-British Prophet, Ubert Angel has mocked the Zambian Clergy accusing them of trying to stop to grow his ministry in Zambia.



He said this at Lusaka Showgrounds praising disgraced Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga and President Hakainde Hichilema for facilitating his entry and stay in Zambia.



He also mocked former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Rev. Godfridah Sumaili; ” I told her you will no Minister for long. Where is she now?



He asked the audience to clap for Robert Chabinga and President Hichilema for facilitating his return to Zambia.



Although the crusade was well attended by people, Zambia’s senior clergy shunned the event.