Prophet Walter Magaya Could Face 20 Years in Prison Over Fake UNISA Diploma?

Prophet Walter Magaya is facing serious legal trouble after reports emerged that he could be jailed for up to 20 years over a forged University of South Africa (UNISA) diploma.

The popular preacher and Yadah FC owner has been making headlines after his failed attempt to challenge the recent Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) elections in court. However, his legal battle has now taken a shocking turn, with allegations of forgery landing him in deeper controversy.

Magaya’s Alleged Forgery Exposed

According to Nehanda Radio, Magaya submitted a fake diploma and an honorary doctorate to the High Court last week while contesting his disqualification from the ZIFA elections. He was barred from running after failing to provide an O’ Level certificate, a key requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.



In his bid to overturn the ruling, Magaya claimed he held higher qualifications, including three diplomas—one of which he said was from UNISA. However, the South African institution quickly shut down these claims, revealing that he was never registered as a student nor listed in their records.

Possible 20 Years in Prison For Walter Magaya

The scandal intensified when UK-based Zimbabwean journalist Maynard Manyowa sought clarification from UNISA regarding Magaya’s credentials. In response, the university confirmed that his diploma was fraudulent and that they had never conferred any qualification upon him.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that UNISA has now taken formal legal action, pressing charges against Magaya through Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPAZ). If found guilty, Magaya could be prosecuted under Section 137 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a hefty fine, or both.