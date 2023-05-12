PROPHET WHO FED ILOMBA IN POLICE CELLS, REPENTS

THE 24 year old Prophet from Zion Church whose video went viral when he fed his Sea Snake locally known as “Ilomba” in the presence of Police while detained in Cells, says he has reformed.

Byta FM Zambia Court Beat Journalist reports that Joshua Tembo who was facing charges of theft contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, has since been acquitted by the Mazabuka Magistrate Court.

Tembo, who is a resident of Mandevu Township in Lusaka, had pleaded not guilty and was discharged by Magistrate Boyd Nyambe due to lack of evidence.

He was accused of stealing four pairs of shoes, an Itel Mobile phone, Memory card, a small Radio set and K3, 500 cash, all together valued at K8, 900, property of Sergeant Phiri.

Meanwhile, Tembo told the Court that he had repented, adding that his Sea snake was burnt by Pastors from Seventh Day Adventist Church whilst in custody.

