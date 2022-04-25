One of Zambia’s finest prophetess Naise has dropped a shocking prophecy for the country.

Writing on her Facebook page, the woman of God said there is a discussion going on against again the ruling party United Party for National Development (UPND) which is being led by President Hakainde Hichilema.

According to the prophetess, she saw chaos erupting in all parts of the country as a result of confusion which was planted by the people plotting for the downfall of the president and his ruling party.

“As if that was not enough God showed me I serious raid stampede rush large groups !! Targeting big malls !! Fire breaking out , there’s a discussion against the ruling party I saw them entering compounds promising them a good pay to cause confusion !! I saw this raid on CNN,” wrote prophetess Naise.

She then urged Zambians to be on their guard praying for their country and president that none of the things she saw should come to pass.