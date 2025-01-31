Prosecutors add two more alleged victims to Diddy federal indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing additional allegations of s£xual abuse and racketeering, according to an amended indictment in the music mogul’s ongoing criminal case.

Combs, who was charged with racketeering, s£x trafficking, and transportation to engage in pr0stitution following his September 2024 arrest, was accused of victimizing a trio of women as part of his alleged s£x trafficking enterprise in a revised indictment filed in the Southern District of New York on Thursday.

“Combs and other members and associates of the Combs Enterprise wielded the power and prestige of Combs’ role at the Combs business to intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into Combs’ orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship,” the indictment reads, according to court documents.

In the original indictment against Combs, filed on Sept. 12, 2024, federal prosecutors claimed Combs turned his “multi-faceted business empire” into a “criminal enterprise,” in which he and his associates engaged in kidnapping, arson, and physical violence, sex trafficking and forced labour, among other crimes.

Thursday’s revised indictment alleges Combs used “force, threats of force, and coercion” to compel his alleged victims, which include three unidentified women, to “engage in commercial sex acts.” In exchange for their participation, Combs reportedly compensated these individuals with “monetary payments, career opportunities, and payment of rent and housing expenses.”

Combs, who remains in custody at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, has denied all accusations against him.

His upcoming trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.

