President Hakainde Hichilema says his government has made difficult decisions to pursue a prosperous Zambia

The head of State said after a press briefing his government was working to turn around the country for the better.

President Hichilema writes ✍️

Fellow citizens,

In our continued effort to remain transparent and accountable, today we held our fourth and final press conference of the year, in which we engaged our media collegues and through them, the Zambian people on various matters affecting our nation.

Fellow Zambians, in the past one year, our government has made the difficult but necessary decisions needed to sow the seeds of prosperity for our country and our people. We also undertook to restore Zambia’s image abroad and these are the investment pledges you are seeing now.

While we faced challenges in this process of rescuing the economy, we remained determined to establish strong economic fundamentals, in order to correct the mistakes of the past.

Stabilising an economy that was brought to its knees by gross mismanagement, unbridled corruption, theft of public resources and reckless borrowing, can never be a one off event, but a sustained process that calls for, discipline, hard work, dedication and commitment.

Our country is now back on a path of positive economic growth. We have slowed down inflation and stabilised the Kwacha. In 2023, our Government will focus on addressing domestic rigidities that are contributing to the inefficiencies we are experiencing, which are still limiting our economic development.

A free press remains an important part of our democracy and development, and we thank our various media houses for their work in 2022.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.