“PROTECT THE VOTE TOMORROW, ” PF DIRECTS MEMBERS

Thur. Nov 3 , 2022/Smart Eagles 🦅

..As the binoculars zooms in on plans by the UPND to rig tomorrow’s polls..

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in charge of information, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda says the PF is aware that the UPND have mobilised thugs to cause mayhem in Mwense , Mukushi, lusangazi , Luangwa and other areas where by elections will be taking place tomorrow.

Nakacinda says information reaching the PF is that the UPND have dispatched thugs some of whom were pardoned recently to cause confusion and divert attention giving time to UPND agents to conduct acts of malpractice during the elections.

“Returning officers and agents manning the polling stations will be given pre marked ballots and will chase Polling agents from PF and the Civil society so that they remain alone to stuff the ballot boxes with pre marked ballots,” he said.

Meanwhile Nakacinda has frowned upon the distribution of farming inputs in areas were the by elections will be taking place calling it an act of corruption aimed at hoodwinking the voters .

And Nakacinda says the PF expects the Inspector General of Police to rise to the occasion and do the right thing by the people of Zambia because he is in that position to serve Zambian citizens and not political interests.

Nakacinda has since urged the PF Members to ensure that they don’t take the UPND misconduct lying down but to effect citizens arrest on whoever they will find engaging in acts of illegality , election malpractice and election violence.