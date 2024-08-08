Protecting the Corrupt, Creating Double Standards- Amb.  Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Protecting the Corrupt, Creating Double Standards



Mr. President, why are you creating double standards in investigations and prosecutions?



The Anti-Corruption Commission has taken glory in naming, parading and shaming members of the Opposition it has been investigating and prosecuting. Mere call-outs are regularly made public, leaked or officially released.



Since Acting Director General, Monica Chipanta-Mwansa confirmed that the Commission was investigating some Cabinet Ministers, and proceeded to name others as former Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ronald Simwiinga and Livingstone Mayor,Ms. Constance Nalishebo Muleabai.



All stakeholders condemned this selective approach of naming and shaming others, while hiding the names of the Cabinet Ministers suspsects.



Now President Hakainde Hichilema has prescribed that the ACC should only name suspects whose investigations have reached a stage of an arrest.



No Mr. President, let the ACC do its job. And kindly do yours by suspending those under investigations…whats preventing their arrest is your failure to suspend them. It is common knowledge that some of your Ministers are sitting in Cabinet with Warn &Caution.



Let the standards be uniform for all suspects.