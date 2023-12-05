Protest in Paris against immigration law as parliamentary debate continues

A thousand people demonstrated peacefully in Paris on Sunday against the government’s immigration law, at the call of several groups, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the “march against racism” of 1983.

“Forty years later, we are still marching for equal rights and justice, against racism and the Darmanin law,” read one of the banner at the procession which went from Montparnasse to Place d’Italie, drawing a crowd of around 1,100 people, according to police.

“Forty years later, the problems are the same. Racism is still there. We are all here to protest against this lack of equality”, added François Sauterey, co-president of Mrap (Movement against racism and friendship between peoples).

“It is absolutely necessary today that this Darmanin law is not a law which ends up excluding people who want to get here and who are already here,” he added.



MP Eric Coquerel from the far-left France Unbowed party took the microphone to demand “the regularisation of undocumented workers, undocumented students, we must welcome them with dignity on our territory”.

Co-organised by the UCIJ (United against Disposable Immigration, for a welcoming migration policy), Sunday’s demonstration took place 40 years after the historic march “against racism and for equal rights” on 3 December 1983.

French media nicknamed it the “Marche des Beurs” (Arabs in slang French) a term rejected by its initiators.

“Whole or in pieces, your law will be torn to shreds,” read another sign, referring to the immigration bill which is being debated by the parliament.

France’s upper house Senate on 14 November passed a bill aimed at controlling immigration, toughening the language and measures of the legislation in a manner likely to complicate the government’s search for compromise in the lower house.



Originally proposed by the government with a mix of steps to expel more undocumented people and improve integration, the text – voted through by 210 to 115 – now leans firmly towards enforcement after its passage through the Senate, which is controlled by the right.