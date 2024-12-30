PROTESTORS BURN COCA-COLA FACTORY IN MOZAMBIQUE



Where Is SADC?



The situation is becoming increasingly bad in Mozambique. Protestors of the general elections that saw the ruling party Frelimo win are intensifying protests.





SADC remains mute as the country degenerates in chaos. Over 200 people have been killed since protests started two months ago.



The decision to uphold the election of the ruling party last week by the Constitutional Court has made the Protesters get back to the streets.





Information reaching ZO is that the offices of the ruling party and some police stations have been looted.



The opposition leader has threatened to install himself as president on 15th January 2025.