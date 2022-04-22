RIOTS AT INTERCITY

A riot has broken-out at Intercity Bus Terminus and surrounding areas.

Dedani Kimathi road where Intercity Bus Terminus is located has been closed as Police run battles with the youths.

The youths were stoning cars and destroying property.

The riots was sparked by the Lusaka City Council Police that moved in to remove UPND cadres and call boys at InterCity Bus Terminus.

This followed complaints by bus drivers and bus owners that UPND cadres were harrassing and extorting money from them.

Take caution if you are travelling to town.