PROTRACTED BY-ELECTIONS IN KABUSHI AND KWACHA CONSTITUENCY LEAVES ELECTORATE DISINTERESTED

Michael Kaluba / Chileshe Mwango

An assessment of Kabushi and Kwacha Constituency by the Anti-Voter Apathy Project –AVAP-on the Copperbelt has shown that the protracted process to give the two areas representation in parliament has left the electorate disinterested in the election.

AVAP Copperbelt Province Coordinator Posta Jumbe has said in an interview with Phoenix News that the electorate were previously eager to go to the polls but that the ongoing disputes and changes in dates among other issues, have left people unsure of whether to participate in the forthcoming election or not.

Mr. Jumbe has challenged political parties to use the remaining time before the polls this Friday, October 21st to sale themselves well to attract voter’s interest, for stakeholders in the electoral process to heighten sensitization and for the electorate not to shun taking part in their undisputable right to vote.

He has also encouraged voters not to be swayed saying this election will go ahead this Friday as announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-, and must turn out in numbers to choose a credible candidate to represent them in parliament.

Meanwhile, the opposition Leadership Movement is happy that the by elections in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies will go ahead this Friday despite the delays encountered.

Party president Richard Silumbe says it is inconceivable that the elections can be postponed for the sake of a few individuals desiring to make it a must that they appear on the ballot paper.

The Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections to be held tomorrow were scheduled for September 15th but have been delayed further by multiple court cases on challenged nominations by patriotic front candidates who lost their seats and were subsequently barred from re-contesting by the ECZ.

PHOENIX NEWS