PS’ ADVICE THAT GIRLS MUST CLOSE LEGS IN CLASS TO AVOID TEMPTING TEACHERS ANGERS ACTIVIST

The Media Network on Child Rights and Development has expressed disappointment with a statement attributed to Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe, advising girls to close their legs during lessons to avoid tempting teachers.

The sentiment by the Permanent Secretary was uttered during the recent commemoration of the International Day of the Girl.

But Network Executive Director, Henry Kabwe, says the remark is a classic example of how pedophilia, the lust to sleep with children, is prevalent into the country.

He has charged that such utterances are not expected to come from a responsible leader, adding that Mwanakampwe should have addressed teachers to ensure that girls and boys are well behaved.

Kabwe has since encouraged the Ministry of Education to emphasize the need to make it mandatory for all teachers to address Comprehensive Sexuality Education subjects because not all of them are open to talk to learners.

He feels teachers who abuse girls may not be free to talk about sexuality and the need for them to protect themselves, hence make it a routine after being groomed into sexual acts.

Kabwe further appeals to the Ministry of Education to set up mechanisms for learners to report actual or suspected cases of sexual relationships in schools.