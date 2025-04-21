PS CONDEMNS CRIMINAL, UNPATRIOTIC NKANA FANS



SPORTS Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe has condemned the behaviour of Nkana fans who damaged infrastructure at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola following the Kitwe Derby between their team and Power Dynamos.



On Sunday, Nkana fans destroyed seats and other property at the stadium after Dynamos’ Brian Masanyinga converted a stoppage time penalty to cancel Jacob Ngulube’s opener. The match ended 1-1.



In a statement, Kangwa said while he was deeply saddened by the events that transpired at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, the acts of vandalism and disorder were not only retrogressive but also criminal and unpatriotic.



“Such behaviour undermines our efforts to develop sports infrastructure and tarnishes the image of our nation. Levy Mwanawasa Stadium is currently the only CAF-certified facility in the country, and any damage to it risks disqualifying Zambia from hosting international fixtures – an outcome that affects all of us,” stated Chileshe.



“I strongly condemn these actions and call on all fans to exercise restraint, uphold the spirit of sportsmanship, and protect the gains we have made in sports development. Let us remember that true patriotism lies in building, not destroying.”