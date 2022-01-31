PS EDUCATION ANNOYS PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Lusaka-29th January 2022

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Noriana Muneku has caused anger amongst persons with disabilities when she used referred to them as goods.

In her letter dated 27th January 2022, RE; STOCK TAKING OF ALL PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES EMPLOYED IN GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS, she has referred to people to be dealt with as goods.

Stock-taking or “inventory checking” is the physical verification of the quantities and condition of items held in an inventory or warehouse.

Stocktaking is the process of examining, counting, and valuing goods held by a store or business.

She wants provincial education officers to submit to her, persons with disabilities, that are employed under government.

Chapter One Foundation has petitioned the African Union Human and People’s Rights stating that the Government of President Hakainde Hichilema has not appointed adequate or minimum internationally recognized number of women and persons with disabilities to Cabinet, and senior Government positions.