PS HOME AFFAIRS DISMISSES CLAIMS OF POLITICALLY MOTIVATED ARRESTS



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has dismissed claims that the government is directly involved in the arrests of individuals who break the law.



The Permanent Secretary, Josephs Akafumba, stated that arrests conducted by law enforcement agencies are the result of due legal processes and are not influenced by political motives.



He emphasised that the independence of law enforcement agencies is guaranteed by the Constitution, empowering them to execute their duties according to established laws and procedures.



Akafumba assured that the government fully acknowledges the rule of law as a fundamental aspect of Zambia’s democratic framework and is committed to upholding human rights, including freedom of speech and political expression.



However, he remarked that while public discourse and the right to critique the government are essential for a healthy democracy, adherence to the rule of law must be upheld by everyone.