I have written to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Zambia Police and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to investigate irregularities in the ministry, Youth and Sports permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe has said.

Mr Chileshe in an interview said that he had written to the agencies to investigate the tricycles deal and other issues.

He said that there were a number of scandals at the ministry which needed to be investigated in order for the public to know.

“I can confirm that I have written a formal letter so that answers are given to the public who are currently in the dark,’’ he said.

Mr Chileshe indicated that it was only fair that the investigative wings get to the bottom of the matter because there were so many unanswered questions that needed answers.

He said the matter involving tricycles was tricky because it was suspected that there was too much political influence.

Mr Chileshe said they wanted to do things in a proper manner unlike what was happening in the past where there was no order.

-Daily Nation