Kangwa Chileshe

Someone shared this. I thought it’s the best place to begin my response.

“hope you are well, in confidence let me share with you what transpired on the mentioned day, PS arrived on Thursday and the first thing he did was to address the Ministry officials over the issue of allowances, he was briefed that 29 athletes were paid, the remaining number had issues with there accounts, others had bank transfers delayed eg NATSAVE AND INVESTRUST due to their nature.

He requested that all athletes should be taken care of by paying them on time because his ministry had already worked on the payments. He then suggested to meet all athletes, he was advised that it was too late for that day but arranged to meet them following day. On Friday he met all athletes with exceptional of Rugby who had gone into town.

Due to the accessibility of the sports village, it was agreed we meet just outside the gate. His message was to encourage and assure the athletes of their allowances, he even assured them of winning bonuses. The athlete in question was not in the meeting, she only came in towards the end of the meeting, she even apologised.

The PS even welcomed her, about 3 to 5 minutes, she requested to leave because of her flight. PS encourage Muzala and Boxers who had the games that day, he even advised them to communicate whatever they need to the team managers or even direct to him, he personally shared his business cards with all athletes and their coaches. His counsel was that athletes should not be rushing to social media, let them take advantage of the open policy practiced by his office.

It’s so sad that the narrative has changed and it’s so sad to hear all the negative reports over a genuine and fatherly counsel given by the PS”.

