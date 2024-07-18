PS KAWANA GEARS UP TO SUPPORT COPPER QUEENS’ OLYMPIC CAMPAIGN

✅Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana visited Football House to spread the excitement for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

✅Mr. Kawana has congratulated the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)General Secretary, Reuben Kamanga on the Copper Queens’ Olympic qualification.

✅The Permanent Secretary was presented with the popular KoPa kit, symbolising his support for the team.

✅Zambia kicks off its Paris 2024 Olympic Games journey on 25th July, 2024 against the United States of America, followed by a match Australia three days later.

✅The final group match will be against Germany on 31st July, 2024 in St Etienne.