WESTERN PROVINCE DEPUTY PS FIRED.
Newly appointed Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mwalye Imbuwa, has been fired with immediate effect, after dishonestly signing the release of K2 Million.
Mr . Imbuwa was recently part of the Workshop organized by Government that addressed issues regarding prudent use of Government resources.
That is the way to go.
Welcome to the New Dawn Government!
That’s the way to go
This will be an example to others looking for shortcuts. No sacred cow in the fight against graft…
Bally..thumbs up..this is the way…walk the talk bally…benangu baonati nimasobela