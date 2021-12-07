WESTERN PROVINCE DEPUTY PS FIRED.

Newly appointed Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mwalye Imbuwa, has been fired with immediate effect, after dishonestly signing the release of K2 Million.

Mr . Imbuwa was recently part of the Workshop organized by Government that addressed issues regarding prudent use of Government resources.

