PS OKAYS STUDENTS SKIPPING CLASSES FOR HH

… as teachers’ union says it gave pupils chance to see Head of State





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has justified the authorities’ decision to cancel classes for students and pupils in order for them to go and welcome President Hakainde Hichilema during his recent visit to Kabwe, saying that presented children with an opportunity to see the Head of State in person.





And Central-Province permanent secretary Milner Mwanakampwe said there was nothing wrong with the students who have been empowered with skills training under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) skipping classes to receive President Hichilema.





But Movement for Restoration of Teachers Affairs in Zambia (MORETA) has condemned the Ministry of Education in Kabwe for suspending classes at some schools to pave way for the Presidential rally.



President Hichilema was in Kabwe district on Tuesday to launch the Bayer Itaba Seed Plant in Bwacha constituency.





According to some reports, buses were mobilised to transport the students and pupils to the stadium to attend the Presidential rally held before the launch of the seed plant.





In an interview with Daily Revelation, PROTUZ general secretary Dr Kangwa Musenga said it was an honor for pupils to



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ps-okays-students-skipping-classes-for-hh-as-teachers-union-says-it-gave-pupils-chance-to-see-head-of-state/