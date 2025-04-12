PS PHIRI ISSUES DIRECTIVES TO LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL AHEAD OF SIMON MWEWA LANE MARKET HANDOVER



Lusaka– The Permanent Secretary for Technical Services at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Nicholas Phiri, has issued a series of key directives to the Lusaka City Council (LCC) in preparation for the official handover of the newly constructed Simon Mwewa Lane Market.



Speaking during a monitoring visit to the market yesterday, Mr. Phiri emphasized the urgent need for the council to finalize preparations within the next seven days. Top on his directive list was the establishment of comprehensive waste management infrastructure, including three separate sorting stations for plastics, organic waste, and scrap metal to kickstart an effective solid waste management process at the facility.





He also directed that the council must deploy an electronic revenue collection system before the market opens. The system, which he described as “non-negotiable,” will enable real-time tracking of financial transactions, thereby promoting accountability, transparency, and public confidence in revenue collection.



In addition, Mr. Phiri stressed that all payments within the market including fees for toilets and rentals from stands and shops must be processed digitally. This, he said, is a critical step toward ensuring the market becomes a self-sustaining facility capable of managing its own operational costs in the long term.





The newly built Simon Mwewa Lane Market, constructed by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and funded in part by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) is expected to accommodate approximately 1,500 traders.





Priority will be given to street vendors who were previously relocated from Lumumba road as part of the government’s effort to provide market infrastructure.







Issued by:



(Original copy signed)



Liseli Kanyanga (Ms)

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT

CONTACT: +260970630887