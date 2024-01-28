PS PRAY FOR THABO KAWANA AS HE BATTLES WITH KIDNEY FAILURE

EEP President Chilufya Tayali writes:



MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU MY BROTHER THABO KAWANA, MAY GOD SEE YOU THROUGH THIS DIFFICULT TIME

This man is very strong and has survived challenging times, but he has always pulled through, may God be with him as always. We may not always agree politically but at the end of the day, he is our brother, a husband, a father, etc.

By the way, Thabo maybe politically aggressive but he has a soft heart and I have heard of a number of people that he has helped, so I respect him.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!