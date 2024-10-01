PSG axe Dembele from squad for Arsenal trip

France’s Ousmane Dembele has been excluded from Paris Saint-Germain’s roster for their Champions League match against Arsenal on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the club’s operations.

This decision is not due to an injury but is attributed to coach Luis Enrique’s choice.

Reports suggest that this disciplinary action follows a tense confrontation between Dembele and Enrique after PSG’s 3-1 victory over Rennes last Friday, as noted by sports outlet L’Equipe.

In the absence of the in-form Dembele, who has scored four goals and provided three assists in six league appearances this season, PSG will likely depend more on Bradley Barcola.

Barcola currently leads the French league in scoring with six goals, including two from the recent win over Rennes.

Additionally, Marco Asensio is facing a race against time to recover from an injury sustained during PSG’s Champions League match against Girona two weeks ago.