PSG begins talks with Man Utd over transfer of Jadon Sancho

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is currently negotiating with Manchester United over the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports.

Sancho, who rejoined Manchester United for the preseason after a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, seems to have patched up his previous disagreements with United manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite earlier tensions, Ten Hag has hinted that Sancho might play a leading role in the attack, particularly with Rasmus Højlund sidelined due to injury.

At 24, Sancho is reportedly open to a move to PSG, and the French club is confident that negotiating personal terms will be straightforward.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also showing interest in the winger, who is valued at £40 million by Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte appears to have diminished due to the high transfer fee demanded by PSG.