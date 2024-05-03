PSG bus reportedly left Mbappe behind after loss to Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe was inadvertently left behind by the Paris Saint-Germain team bus after their Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund in Germany, this is according to reports.

The first leg of the semifinal saw PSG struggle against Dortmund, with Niclas Fullkrug’s goal securing a crucial win for the German side.

Despite PSG’s efforts in the second half, they couldn’t breach Dortmund’s defense, leaving Mbappe and his teammates frustrated on the pitch.

Post-match, Mbappe found himself stranded at Signal Iduna Park as the rest of the team departed for the airport.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe was delayed due to a random drug test, but eventually rejoined his teammates for the return journey to Paris.

Although Mbappe had several chances against Dortmund, he was thwarted by the post, adding to his disappointment.

However, his manager remains optimistic about their chances in the decisive leg to be played in Paris next week.

“In the last two rounds, they had the home game as their second game, whereas it was the other way round for us,” he said. “Now it’s a different and new scenario, we’ll have the crowd on our side in the second leg. I would have liked to create the chances we have created, but you have to be effective to score. We’ll see what version we show in Paris.”

As tensions rise and pressure mounts, PSG faces a crucial test next Tuesday against a resurgent Dortmund team, who eliminated Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. With a full week to prepare his squad, Enrique can focus solely on the upcoming clash as there are no domestic commitments over the weekend.