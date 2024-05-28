PSG decides on Man City’s Bernardo Silva after long pursuit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ending their pursuit of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, according to French media sources.

Le Parisien has reported that the Ligue 1 champions have decided to halt their efforts to bring the 29-year-old to the French capital this summer. Silva had been frequently linked with a move to PSG since Luis Campos became the club’s sporting director in 2022.

Campos, who shares Portuguese roots with Silva, had been keen on securing his transfer, but after recent unsuccessful attempts, PSG will now shift their focus elsewhere.

The report also suggested that PSG had initially planned to revisit the deal for Silva this summer, but those plans have now changed.

With Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola determined to retain the experienced playmaker, Campos and PSG coach Luis Enrique have decided to prioritize other areas of the squad.

Instead of pursuing right-wingers, PSG will now focus on strengthening the left-wing position, with Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia emerging as a top target.

Despite the ongoing transfer speculation, Silva has expressed his long-term ambitions for the remainder of his playing career.

“I want to return to Benfica. If the club wants me at the time, obviously things will happen,” he told CNN. “I was incapable of playing for Porto or Sporting. It’s not going to happen.”

After enduring disappointment from the recent FA Cup final loss to Manchester United, which concluded the 2023-24 campaign, Bernardo Silva is set to take a well-deserved break before joining his Portuguese teammates for Euro 2024.

Silva signed a contract extension with Manchester City last summer, committing to the club until 2026. However, the contract reportedly includes a release clause of just £50 million ($62 million) if he decides to move elsewhere. Additionally, La Liga giants Barcelona have also shown interest in acquiring the player.