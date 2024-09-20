PSG is the star, not an individual – PSG’s Luis Enrique on Kylian Mbappé exit

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is embracing the opportunity to lead a team without a global superstar, following the recent departures of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé.

After PSG’s 1-0 victory over Girona in their Champions League opener on Wednesday, Enrique was asked about how his squad is adjusting to life without a star player.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, he responded: “Yes, there is a star, one that shines brighter than anything else—and that is the team itself. The team is the star.”

“It’s amazing. It is a feeling that I try to instil in my players. You see it on the pitch, one for all and all for one, like the Three Musketeers. That is marvellous in a team sport.”

Throughout last season, Luis Enrique frequently expressed his annoyance at the persistent questions from journalists about Kylian Mbappé during press conferences.

Mbappé, now 25, left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer after his contract ended, capping off his final season at the club with a career-best 44 goals in 48 appearances.

The French forward departed as a free agent, joining Real Madrid just a year after PSG had already lost Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Messi, the Argentina captain, left PSG in July 2023 to sign with Inter Miami following a two-year stint in Paris.

Shortly afterward, Neymar moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, bringing his six-season journey with PSG to an end.

Despite losing these star players, PSG, who are chasing their fourth consecutive league title, have started the new campaign in dominant fashion, winning all their matches and scoring 13 goals in their first four league games.