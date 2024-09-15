PSG ordered to pay Mbappé $61m of unpaid wages

The French league’s legal commission has mandated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to pay Kylian Mbappé €55 million (approximately $61 million) in unpaid wages, the league announced on Thursday.

The decision follows Mbappé’s recent dispute with his former club over unpaid salaries and bonuses.

The ruling comes after Mbappé rejected a mediation offer from the commission, seeking a resolution through official channels. The dispute involves claims for three months of unpaid salary and the final installment of a loyalty bonus.

Mbappé, who transferred to Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, had previously requested the league commission’s intervention to address the nonpayment issues.

On Wednesday, PSG officials and Mbappé’s representatives convened in Paris to discuss the matter. After the meeting, Mbappé’s representatives confirmed to The Associated Press that the striker had formally requested the commission to recognize the unpaid wages and the remaining portion of his loyalty bonus.