Kylian Mbappe’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid appears to be overshadowed by financial disputes, with reports suggesting that PSG still owes the superstar

Despite announcing his decision to leave the club once his contract expires this summer, Mbappe is reportedly yet to receive his salary for April and a bonus for February, totaling around €80 million.

Negotiations between PSG and Mbappe’s lawyers continue, with a loyalty bonus also under contention.

Mbappe had initially agreed to forgo the payment, expecting Real Madrid to cover the expense, but the Spanish club has shown no intention of doing so, leaving PSG hopeful that Mbappe will waive his bonus.

Having played his final game for PSG, Mbappe leaves behind an illustrious career, boasting 256 goals and 96 assists in 352 appearances for the club.

His remarkable goal involvements surpass those of PSG legends Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 21st century.

Mbappe’s imminent move to Real Madrid is expected to be finalized shortly, with an announcement anticipated after Madrid’s final game of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, aiming for their 15th European Cup triumph, will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.