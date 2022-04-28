The French football club Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly planning to sell star player Neymar this summer as part of a rebuilding plan that includes taking a large loss on the player for whom they paid a world record amount.

PSG paid his Barcelona release clause of £198 million to lure the Brazilian to France in a world record move in 2017, and he came to enormous fanfare at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has 98 goals in 141 games for PSG, but he has yet to assist the club win the Champions League since his arrival.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lens, Paris Saint-Germain have already clinched the Ligue 1 title.According to Sky Sports and AS, the club is planning a’revolution,’ and Neymar may be sold for as cheap as £76 million (€90 million).

If the claim is accurate, it implies that the French club is willing to accept a loss of up to £122 million for the Brazil international, albeit the £76 million figure is understood to be the lowest price that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will accept.

Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, and Thilo Kehrer may also be shown the door as part of the revolution, according to French daily L’Equipe.

PSG might also be under new management, according to the article, with current manager Mauricio Pochettino poised to leave in the summer as a result of the club’s failure in Europe.