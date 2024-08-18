PSG thrash Le Havre in first game without Mbappe

Paris St-Germain began life without Kylian Mbappe in commanding fashion, cruising to a dominant victory over Le Havre in their Ligue 1 opener.

The reigning champions wasted no time as Lee Kang-in found the net just three minutes into the match, setting the tone for PSG’s first competitive game since Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid.

Despite Gautier Lloris leveling the score for the hosts shortly after the break, PSG took control in the later stages.

Ousmane Dembele restored the lead, and Bradley Barcola extended it, before a Randal Kolo Muani penalty sealed a comfortable win.

Mbappe, who became PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 244 goals, joined Real Madrid on a five-year deal this summer after the expiration of his contract with the Parisian club.